Britain's new princess meets royal family members

A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prince William leaves after the birth of his daughter at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prince William waves as he leaves after the birth of his daughter at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Two workers return to Buckingham Palace after placing an easel in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave with their baby daughter from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sailors spell out 'SISTER' on the flight deck of HMS Lancaster in a congulatory message to Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after the birth of their baby daughter, in this undated handout photo by Crown Copyright released May 2, 2015.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON The newest member of Britain's royal family, a daughter born to Prince William and his wife Kate, met her grandparents and other family members at the couple's Kensington Palace home in London on Sunday.

The baby girl, fourth in line to the British throne, has yet to be named. She was born on Saturday morning at St Mary's Hospital, West London and returned home on Saturday evening after a brief public appearance on the hospital steps.

A statement from Kensington Palace said grandfather Prince Charles, next in line to the throne, and his wife Camilla had visited the newborn. Kate Middleton's parents and sister also traveled to meet the baby.

Prince Harry, the baby's uncle, was in Australia and not among the visitors, but he sent a message in the Kensington Palace statement: "She is absolutely beautiful. I can't wait to meet her."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Jane Baird)