UK's Prince William and wife Kate expecting baby in April

Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
LONDON The second child of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate is due to be born in April, his office announced on Monday.
William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the throne, announced last month that Kate was expecting a second baby to join Prince George who was born in July last year, but no date for the birth was disclosed at the time.
The statement from William's office also confirmed that Kate is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, acute morning sickness which causes severe nausea and vomiting and requires supplementary hydration and nutrients.
The condition has caused her to cancel a number of official engagements.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LOS ANGELES Real estate scion Robert Durst, whose ties to three slayings were portrayed in HBO series "The Jinx," had his close friend Susan Berman make a phone call pretending to be his missing wife, a former acquaintance of Berman testified on Wednesday.
BOSTON A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week.