版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 00:07 BJT

UK's Prince William and wife Kate expecting baby in April

LONDON The second child of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate is due to be born in April, his office announced on Monday.

William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the throne, announced last month that Kate was expecting a second baby to join Prince George who was born in July last year, but no date for the birth was disclosed at the time.

The statement from William's office also confirmed that Kate is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, acute morning sickness which causes severe nausea and vomiting and requires supplementary hydration and nutrients.

The condition has caused her to cancel a number of official engagements.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐