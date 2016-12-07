Prince Charles given golden tour of Bank of England

Britain's Prince Charles meets people on a Scholarship programme during a visit to the Bank in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (L) looks at a Christmas tree with the Governor of The Bank of England Mark Carney during a visit to the Bank in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (R), and the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney smile after meeting school children in the museum during a visit to the Bank in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (R) laughs as he sits for a meeting with the Governor of The Bank of England Mark Carney during a visit to the Bank in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles meets employees during a visit to the Bank of England in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles meets children from Virginia Primary School in the museum during a visit to the Bank in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON Britain's Prince Charles was shown the gold vaults, containing around 400,000 gold bars worth more than 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) during a tour of the Bank of England on Wednesday.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hosted the heir to the British throne, introducing him to staff and touring the Bank's museum at the Threadneedle Street office.

It was the prince's first visit to the Bank since 2002.

