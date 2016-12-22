UK's Queen Elizabeth, 90, starts Christmas holiday after illness delay

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend a service of thanksgiving for the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, in central London, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip bid farewell to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos following their state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A helicopter carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to Sandringham, takes off as the Royal Standard is lowered at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Union Flag is raised after a helicopter carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip took off to Sandringham from Buckingham Palace in London, Britain December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A helicopter carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to Sandringham, takes off from Buckingham Palace in London, Britain December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, left Buckingham Palace by helicopter on Thursday, going ahead with their Christmas travel plans following a day's delay because both were suffering from heavy colds.

Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, and Philip had originally been due to catch a train from London to their Sandringham country residence in Norfolk, eastern England, on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have left Buckingham Palace and are traveling to Sandringham," said a palace spokesman on Thursday without giving further details.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)