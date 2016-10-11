Britain's Kate heads to Netherlands for first solo royal foreign trip

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
THE HAGUE Britain's Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her first royal solo trip overseas on Tuesday, traveling to the Netherlands.
Greeted by children waving Dutch and British flags, Prince William's wife Kate visited The Hague's Mauritius's museum, where an exhibition of paintings by 17th-century Dutch artists is on loan from the British Royal Collection.
She also met King Willem-Alexander and attended a roundtable discussion on addiction and mental health held at the British ambassador's residence.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.