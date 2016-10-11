Britain's Kate heads to Netherlands for first solo royal foreign trip

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Dutch King Willem-Alexander pose for photographers upon the Duchess' arrival in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Reuters/Peter Dejong/Pool

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, attends a roundtable discussion at the British Ambassador's Residence in The Hague, Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

REFILE - CORRECTING IPTC Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander upon her arrival in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Reuters/Peter Dejong/Pool

THE HAGUE Britain's Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her first royal solo trip overseas on Tuesday, traveling to the Netherlands.

Greeted by children waving Dutch and British flags, Prince William's wife Kate visited The Hague's Mauritius's museum, where an exhibition of paintings by 17th-century Dutch artists is on loan from the British Royal Collection.

She also met King Willem-Alexander and attended a roundtable discussion on addiction and mental health held at the British ambassador's residence.

