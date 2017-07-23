FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sons remember Princess Diana in film 20 years after her death
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
2017年7月23日 / 上午10点00分 / 1 天内

Sons remember Princess Diana in film 20 years after her death

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales are seen in an undated photo released by Kensington Palace on July 23, 2017. Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his brother Harry recall memories from their childhood 20 years after the sudden death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a new television documentary to be broadcast this week.

The 90-minute film - "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" - celebrates the life and work of Diana, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Diana, the first wife of heir to the throne Prince Charles, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 when William was aged 15 and Harry was 12. She was 36.

In the documentary, William - Queen Elizabeth's grandson and second in line to the throne - and Harry are filmed talking about their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by Diana.

Earlier this year, William spoke about how the shock of losing his mother still lingered two decades after her death. Harry said he had sought counselling to help deal with the grief.

Britain's Prince Harry and the late Diana, Princess of Wales are seen in an undated photo released by Kensington Palace on July 23, 2017. Kensington Palace/Pool/ Handout via REUTERS

The film, made by Oxford Film and Television, will air in the UK on ITV (ITV.L) on Monday at 2000 GMT.

幻灯图集 (2 张图片)

A number of commemorative events have been planned to mark Diana's death.

William and Harry attended a private service earlier this month to re-dedicate her grave and the brothers have also commissioned a statue to be erected in her honor outside their official London home.

Rarely-seen possessions of Diana, including her music collection and ballet shoes, went on display on Saturday at Buckingham Palace.

An exhibition celebrating Diana's fashion opened in February.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew Bolton

