1 天前
Britain's royals make pretzels, cox boat race in Germany
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 下午2点50分 / 1 天前

Britain's royals make pretzels, cox boat race in Germany

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine made traditional German pretzels and coxed rival teams in a rowing boat race in the southern university town of Heidelberg as part of a three-day tour through Germany.

William, second in line to the British throne, and Catherine took a lesson in pretzel-making from apprentices and also made colorful candies during the visit, which is taking place as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.

幻灯图集 (14 张图片)

William, whose 19th century ancestor was German, led his team to victory in the boat race on the Neckar River as crowds cheered from the banks.

The royal couple also visited a cancer research laboratory, where the premier of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, gave them a customized wooden cuckoo clock decorated with the British flag and a red stag with blue antlers.

William did not look convinced but said it was "fantastic".

On Wednesday the couple had lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her office and visited Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

