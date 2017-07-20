Britain's Prince Harry celebrates RAF Regiment anniversary

Britain's Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain May 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday presented the Royal Air Force's ground fighting force with a new "Colour", or standard, as part of celebrations for the regiment's 75th anniversary.

A grandson of Queen Elizabeth who is fifth in line to the throne, Harry served in the army for a decade, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He retired from the military in 2015, but continues to work with troops as part of his royal duties.

Wearing full military uniform, Harry attended the RAF Regiment on behalf of the 91-year-old queen to present a Colour - a symbolic standard affirming the regiment's honor and devotion to duty.