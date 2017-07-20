FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Britain's Prince Harry celebrates RAF Regiment anniversary
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月20日 / 下午5点15分 / 1 天内

Britain's Prince Harry celebrates RAF Regiment anniversary

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Britain's Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain May 13, 2017.Andrew Parsons/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday presented the Royal Air Force's ground fighting force with a new "Colour", or standard, as part of celebrations for the regiment's 75th anniversary.

A grandson of Queen Elizabeth who is fifth in line to the throne, Harry served in the army for a decade, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He retired from the military in 2015, but continues to work with troops as part of his royal duties.

Wearing full military uniform, Harry attended the RAF Regiment on behalf of the 91-year-old queen to present a Colour - a symbolic standard affirming the regiment's honor and devotion to duty.

Reporting by Luke Bridges; editing by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below