People NewsCN | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 22:26 BJT

UK royal Kate given photographic society's seal of approval

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the Harrow Club in London, Britain December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
1/2
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (R), his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (L), Prince George (2nd R) and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool - RTX2WFFZ
2/2

LONDON Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have graced the front pages of newspapers and magazines worldwide, was commended on Tuesday by the Royal Photographic Society for her family snapshots.

Kate, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, was given honorary lifetime membership of the charity in recognition of her "talent and enthusiasm".

Her photographs, the first official portraits to be taken by a member of the royal family, have included shots of George holding his younger sister and of the young prince on his first day at nursery school.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history," said Michael Pritchard, chief executive of the society which was formed in 1853 and counts Elizabeth's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert among its early patrons.

"She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the Society is pleased to recognize her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership," Pritchard added.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Michael Holden)
