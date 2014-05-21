Britain's Prince Philip has "minor medical procedure" on his hand

Britain's Prince Philip views a medical procedure during a visit to the Margaret Pyke Centre in London May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool

LONDON Prince Philip, the 92-year-old husband of the Queen, has undergone a minor medical procedure on his right hand but royal officials were quick to downplay any health concerns on Wednesday, saying he was attending a garden party.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, underwent the procedure at the palace on Tuesday which meant his hand needed a bandage as protection.

"It was a minor procedure and all his engagements will continue as planned. He is currently in the middle of a garden party," the spokeswoman said.

She was unable to give any further details of the exact nature of the procedure or what was wrong.

Despite occasional illnesses, the sprightly Duke continues to make regular public appearances as does the Queen, 88, although she has cut back on long haul flights and started to designate more official duties to the younger royals.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, has won admirers for his charity work and loyal support for the queen, but is as well-known for his sharp wit and verbal gaffes as he is for his devotion to duty.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)