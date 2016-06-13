Rocker Rod Stewart honored as UK Queen's 90th birthday celebrations start

A supporter waits for the arrival of members of Britain's royal family to a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince William (R), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) and Prince Harry arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince William (L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) and Prince Harry arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Prince Michael of Kent (L) and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (L) and wife Saadiya arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Bugglers wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth to arrive at a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The congregation sit during a service of thanksgiving for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (L) and former prime minister Tony Blair arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Lentati/Pool

Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

This official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip, and was taken at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain just after Easter 2016. Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters

British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the congregation sing during a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip (2nd R) attend a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry (L) Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool

Britain's Princess Margaret (L), Princess Eugenie (C) and Princess Beatrice attend a reception at the Guildhall following a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Prince Harry speaks to guests during a reception at the Guildhall following a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Britain's Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Edward attend a reception at the Guildhall following a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Britain's Kate Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at the Guildhall following a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

British Prime Minister David Cameron (L), his wife Samantha (2nd L) and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (3rd L) and his wife Frances sing the national anthem during a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) and the congregation sing during a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jenny Goodall/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 90th birthday at St Paul's cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

LONDON Veteran Scottish rocker Rod Stewart received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth's birthday honors list on Friday as a weekend of events was launched to mark the official 90th birthday of Britain's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.

Known for hits such as "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "Maggie May", Stewart was among more than 1,000 people to receive awards in the annual list which recognizes Britons from famous celebrities to community charity workers.

The queen herself was honored earlier on Friday at a National Service of Thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral, attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister David Cameron and all the senior royals.

In a ceremony laden with the pageantry that accompanies significant royal events, the monarch was greeted by a trumpet fanfare while the entrance to the cathedral was flanked by her Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard, veteran soldiers dressed in scarlet uniforms.

It was a double celebration for the royals, with the occasion falling on the same day as the 95th birthday of Prince Philip, the queen's husband of 68 years.

"Your Majesty, today we rejoice for the way in which God's loving care has fearfully and wonderfully sustained you, as well as Prince Philip marking his 95th birthday today," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion said in his sermon.

He said the country looked back at her decades of service to the nation, through war, hardship, turmoil and change, with deep wonder and gratitude.

The queen, who has been on the throne for 64 years, turned 90 in April but in keeping with a tradition dating back to 1748, she also has an official birthday, usually in June, to ensure celebrations take place when the weather is likely to be better.

It is when a list of honors is issued, with this year's recipients including 99-year-old singer Vera Lynn, who entertained British troops during World War Two, and Tim Peake, the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

Other well-known figures to be honored were England cricket captain Alastair Cook, former England soccer player Alan Shearer and Jamie Murray, who topped the tennis doubles rankings this year - the first British man to be a world number one since computerized rankings were introduced in the 1970s.

On Saturday, Elizabeth will attend the traditional Trooping the Colour parade of soldiers in ceremonial uniforms in central London followed by a fly-past of Royal Air Force aircraft over Buckingham Palace.

To conclude celebrations, the queen hosts "The Patrons Lunch" for 10,000 guests at the largest street party ever to be held on the Mall, the grand avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, an event organized by her grandson, Peter Phillips.

The guests will come from some of the more than 600 charities and other organizations of which she is patron with the festivities beamed to large screens in the capital's parks.

The government has said millions of Britons are expected to join the occasion at local street parties across the country.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Addison)