May the royal force be with you: British princes get 'Star Wars' peek

Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on moon, dies at 82
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
LONDON Battling with light sabers and sitting in an A-wing fighter, Britain's royal princes got a taste of the "Star Wars" universe on Tuesday when they visited the set of latest episode in the sci-fi saga.
Accompanied by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, the young stars of "The Force Awakens", and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood studios outside London, where "Star Wars: Episode VIII" is being made.
In a tweet, Kensington Palace said the visit was to "recognize the wealth of fantastic British creative talent involved" in making "Star Wars" films.
The princes met the creative teams working behind the scenes, checked out props and posed with characters such as Chewbacca and droid BB-8.
"Star Wars: Episode VIII" is due for release in December 2017.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King)
(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to see "closure" on the NFL's domestic violence inquiry related to the assault accusations made by his ex-girlfriend over the summer.
DAVOS, Switzerland Music star Shakira urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.