'Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)' singer Peter Sarstedt dies aged 75

LONDON British singer songwriter Peter Sarstedt, known for the 1969 chart topper "Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?", has died at the age of 75, the BBC said on Sunday, citing a statement from his family.

The song about a fictional girl named Marie-Claire, who rises from the back streets of Naples to join the European jet-set, spent four weeks at No 1 in the British charts in 1969 and won the Ivor Novello award for best song composition.

Sarstedt, who retired from show business in 2010 because of ill health, released more than a dozen albums but never repeated the success of his No 1 hit.

He died after a six-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare neurological condition, the BBC reported.

