Britain does not rule out any option on Syria

LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday against any use of chemical weapons, and said Britain does not rule out any option to save lives in Syria.

"Syria needs a political transition leading to an inclusive new government, with full executive authority. This is the course most likely to achieve stability in the country," he said in a statement.

"But in the United Kingdom we do not rule out any option to save lives. The Assad regime should not doubt our resolve, or miscalculate how we would react to any use of chemical or biological weapons against the Syrian people," he added.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)

