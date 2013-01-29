Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
American actor Burt Reynolds has left a Florida hospital after a battle with the flu, a representative for the "Smokey and the Bandit" star said on Tuesday.
"Burt has been released from the hospital," said Reynolds' manager, Erik Kritzer.
Reynolds, 76, was admitted to an unidentified hospital last week with dehydration and was later placed in intensive care.
Reynolds is best known for his roles in 1970s films such as "Deliverance" and "The Longest Yard."
He won a Golden Globe award and scored an Oscar nomination for his role as a porn king in the 1997 film "Boogie Nights."
Reynolds underwent heart bypass surgery in 2010.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Doina Chiacu)
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.
British actress Emma Thompson says President Donald Trump once called her out of the blue years ago and asked her for a date.