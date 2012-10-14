Rebound in new car sales set to help used car king, CarMax, too

Oct 14 CarMax's parking lots are much emptier
than the company, the nation's largest used car dealer, would
like.
CarMax specializes in cars that are one to four
years old. And one to four years ago, the credit crisis was
crimping sales of new cars, ca using thee supply of used cars to
fall at a time when owners would normally be trading up to newer
models
As a result, CarMax has had to pay more for used cars.
But now, with sales of new autos expected to rise 40
percent, that is about to change and new inventory will roll in
just in time for the impending car buying spree, Barron's says.
The average passenger car is 11.1 years old and ready for
replacement.
Barron's says, as a result, the stock could gain another 20
percent in the year ahead. Carmax shares closed 4.2 percent
higher on Friday at $32.55.