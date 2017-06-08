U.S. Chamber of Commerce elects Allstate CEO Tom Wilson as chairman

June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.

Wilson succeeds John Hopkins, who currently also serves as the chairman and CEO of NuScale Power LLC, a company that designs nuclear reactors.

Wilson, 59, became CEO of Allstate in 2007 after holding several senior executive positions with the company. He joined Allstate in 1995 from Sears, Roebuck and Co. (uscham.com/2rQDNYD) (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)