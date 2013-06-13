版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 22:32 BJT

Blast, fire reported at Louisiana chemicals plant-local TV

June 13 A major explosion and fire was reported at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, on Thursday, local TV station WAFB reported on its website.

It said there had been reports of injuries at the facility, which is along the Mississippi River just south of Baton Rouge. Emergency crews are on scene, it said. The website is:

The plant produces approximately 1.3 billion pounds of ethylene and 90 million pounds of polymer grade propylene, according to the Williams website, basic building blocks in the petrochemical process used to make plastics.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐