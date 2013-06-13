版本:
2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Injury toll in Louisiana chemical plant blast put at 33

June 13 The explosion and fire at a Louisiana chemical plant on Thursday injured 33 people, said Jean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Thirty were taken from the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, by ambulance and three by helicopter, Kelly said.
