Injury toll in Louisiana chemical plant blast put at 33

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
June 13 The explosion and fire at a Louisiana chemical plant on Thursday injured 33 people, said Jean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Thirty were taken from the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, by ambulance and three by helicopter, Kelly said.
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: