Chevron says scales back work at Richmond refinery

Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.

The company is looking to replace old equipment at the hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive vice president of downstream and chemicals said during an earnings call .

Wirth added Chevron plans to process more types of crude at its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi.