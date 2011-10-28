Chevron says scales back work at Richmond refinery

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.
The company is looking to replace old equipment at the hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive vice president of downstream and chemicals said during an earnings call .
Wirth added Chevron plans to process more types of crude at its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.