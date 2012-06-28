United Tech's Canada unit faces some export curbs

WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp
said on Thursday the U.S. State Department would impose
partial curbs on new exports by the company's Pratt & Whitney
Canada unit as part of an agreement with the U.S. government
settling export control violations.
The company said the partial debarment would not affect the
parent company or its Hamilton Sundstrand unit, and would also
not apply to any of the Canadian unit's existing export
licenses.
It said Pratt & Whitney Canada could seek other export
licenses on a case-by-case basis, and would be eligible to apply
for full reinstatement after one year.
"The debarment will not affect existing export licenses, nor
will it affect P&WC's ability to continue to perform existing
programs for the U.S. government, NATO members and certain other
U.S. allies," it said.
It also noted that there would be no layoffs or furloughs as
a result.