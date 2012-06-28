United Tech has reserves for settlement payments

WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp
said on Thursday it had put money aside to cover over
$75 million in settlement payments required under an agreement
with the U.S. government for past export control violations.
The company disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report
to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside
$55 million as of March 31, 2012.
In a statement, the company said it faced Justice Department
penalties of $20.7 million.
It must also pay the State Department $55 million in
penalties, of which $35 million will be paid in cash over four
years. The remaining $20 million will be suspended and used for
spending to continue improving export control procedures.