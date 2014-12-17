China says approved imports of Viptera corn, two soybeans -Vilsack

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 17 A top Chinese government
official said the country has approved imports of genetically
modified Agrisure Viptera corn and two varieties of soybeans,
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said that imports of Viptera
corn, known as MIR 162, had been approved by China's Ministry of
Agriculture, Vilsack told reporters at a U.S.-China trade forum
in Chicago. The ministry approved imports of types of biotech
soybeans developed by DuPont Pioneer and Bayer CropScience, he
said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)