UPDATE 1-Chinese, U.S. audit regulators cite some progress

WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. and Chinese accounting regulators discussed exchanging visits to learn more about how each inspects audits, U.S. and Chinese regulators said in a joint statement on Monday, a month after meetings in Beijing arranged to ease U.S. concern over Chinese accounting scandals.

At the meeting U.S. regulators outlined how they conduct audit reviews in other countries and invited their Chinese counterparts to further discussions in Washington. Though whether that invitation was accepted was not known, regulators did describe the Beijing talks as "very productive," and "a first step toward deeper cooperation."

The meetings on July 11 and 12 in Beijing came at a time of rising concern about the quality of financial reports at Chinese companies. At dozens of Chinese firms with stocks trading in the United States and Canada, shares have been delisted over scandals, trading has stopped, share prices have collapsed, auditors have resigned and regulatory probes have been launched.

Attending the Beijing meeting were officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

"The two sides discussed a series of arrangements aiming to build mutual understanding and cooperation in the near future, including sending staff to observe the inspection of accounting firms in each other's jurisdiction to learn more about each other's inspection process and methodology," the statement said.

An agreement between the United States and China to allow joint inspections of China-based audit firms that review U.S.-listed companies is likely to be reached by January or February 2012, Chairman James Doty of the PCAOB, the main U.S. audit watchdog group, said on July 8.

Experts aren't as certain progress will come so quickly. "It seems they are stuck on the PCAOB wanting joint inspections and the Chinese wanting to do it themselves," said Paul Gillis, Visiting Professor of Accounting at the Guanghua School of Management, Peking University. "That may be a difficult nut to crack. Allowing U.S. inspectors onto Chinese soil is a big step for China." (Reporting by Nanette Byrnes in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Editing by Howard Goller and Phil Berlowitz)