Singer Chris Brown has probation revoked due to traffic accident

LOS ANGELES R&B singer Chris Brown had his probation revoked on Monday by a judge in Los Angeles after he was charged in a hit-and-run traffic accident last month.

Brown, who has been on probation for criminal assault for beating his former girlfriend and fellow R&B singer, Rihanna, on the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, could face jail time if he is found to have violated his probation.

The Grammy-winning singer, 24, was released on his own recognizance and will have a hearing on August 16 to determine whether or not he has violated the terms of his probation, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Brandlin said.

He was sentenced to five years' probation, 180 days of community service and domestic violence counseling for the 2009 assault on Rihanna.

The Los Angeles County Attorney's office, which has also accused Brown of cutting corners on his community service, asked Brandlin to revoke Brown's probation because of the hit-and-run charges in which he allegedly rear-ended another car.

The singer was charged last month with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a valid license in connection with the traffic accident on May 21 in Los Angeles.

Brown's defense team and the alleged victim filed a declaration on Monday to have the charges relating to the hit-and-run dismissed.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office said they planned to proceed with the case.

