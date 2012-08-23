Column: Citizens United and the fight for shareholder rights

(The views expressed are the author's own and not those of Reuters)

By Jay Eisenhofer

Lost amid the hubbub over the "Obamacare" decision at the end of the U.S. Supreme Court's most recent term was another important ruling: Knox v. Service Employees International Union, Local 1000. In it, non-union members were given the right to object to having to pay for union-sponsored political initiatives.

The same First Amendment grounds were upheld for corporations in 2010, when the Court ruled in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission that corporations enjoy the same protection of free speech as individuals, and accordingly, could not be barred from making political contributions, even using corporate treasury funds.

So, corporations now have political speech rights, as do union-represented employees. But which constituency is missing its free-speech rights? Shareholders -- who currently have no voice in the political expression of the companies in which they invest.

There is an uneasy contradiction in the holdings of Citizens United and Knox. What's good for corporations and union-represented employees is apparently not good for shareholders, who provide public companies with much of the capital they need to operate. Harvard labor law expert Benjamin Sachs pushed the argument even further when he said to NPR after Knox was handed down this past June: "If we give union members the right to opt out of funding union political speech, we ought to give shareholders the right to opt out of funding corporate political speech."

Knox posed the issue of whether a union needed to send out a notice before deducting "special assessment" fees from the paychecks of non-union members. The assessment was used by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to challenge two California state ballot referendums in 2005. In a 7-2 ruling, the Court concluded that Local 1000 -- California's largest public union -- was required to give non-union members advance notice of the assessment, which would have included their right to opt out of the process.

The Court held that denying non-union members a chance to object to the use of their funds for the union's political objectives was tantamount to the "compelled funding of the speech of other private speakers or groups."

"Public-sector unions have the right under the First Amendment to express their views on political … issues without government interference," Justice Alito continued, citing Citizens United. "But employees who choose not to join a union have the same rights."

Justice Stevens filed a 90-page dissent from the principal holding in which he argued that the decision ignored the rights of shareholders: "When corporations use general treasury funds to praise or attack a particular candidate for office, it is the shareholders … who are effectively footing the bill," he wrote. "Those shareholders who disagree with the corporation's electoral message may find their financial investments being used to undermine their political convictions." Shareholders invest money in corporations, and thus, Justice Stevens argued, the law should protect them from funding speech they oppose.

In response to the majority's view that "corporate democracy" would protect shareholders, Justice Stevens expressed skepticism. He worried that the mechanisms to which the majority was alluding -- the right to vote and to bring legal action on a theory of breach of fiduciary duty -- would not be sufficient.

The ruling has helped spawn a new strain of super PACs, allowing for anonymous gifts with no limit on the size of donations. These mutant political machines -- hundreds have sprung up in recent years -- are riding a wave of corporate money in exerting outsize influence on political campaigns and are tilting the democratic process toward those with the deepest pockets.

A study by the Sustainable Investment Institute found that S&P 500 companies spent a total of $1.1 billion on 2010 political contributions, of which 87 percent, or $973 million, went to federal lobbying expenditures. That amount does not even include corporate lobbying for state and local governments.

Evidence suggests that political spending by corporations actually damages shareholder value. Economist Michael Hadani, who studied political contributions by more than 1,100 companies over an 11-year-period, reported at a hearing before the SEC in 2011 that "PAC expenditures have a statistically significant negative effect on firms' market value."

In response to Citizens United, shareholders have mobilized. During the 2011 proxy season, shareholders advanced 50 proposals related to political spending. The blowback has been so significant that companies have increasingly agreed to adopt policies requiring disclosure of their political expenditures.

However, as Scott Zdrazil, head of corporate governance for Amalgamated Bank (owned in part by the SEIU), told Forbes, getting corporations to report their political spending is "increasingly a game of whack-a-mole: as soon as a company agrees to disclose one avenue of contributions, the money starts flowing through another avenue."

Therefore, shareholders are "often in the dark as to whether the companies they own, or contemplate owning, are making political expenditures," SEC Commissioner Louis Aguilar said publicly in February. "Withholding information from shareholders is a fundamental deprivation that undermines the securities regulatory framework which requires investors receive adequate and appropriate information, so that they can make informed decisions about whether to purchase, hold, or sell shares -- and how to exercise their voting rights."

As Justice Stevens recognized in his dissent, some shareholders may not want to invest in any company that funds political campaigns. Others might not want to own shares in a company whose political spending espouses causes with which they disagree.

Since 2010, legislative and judicial attempts to curb the effects of Citizens United have foundered. The Shareholder Protection Act of 2011, introduced in the House and Senate, went nowhere. The bill sought to amend the 1934 Securities Exchange Act to require shareholder authorization and even board approval before a public company could use resources for political expenditure.

The only practical option for U.S. shareholders is to continue to apply public pressure on boards and management. They must introduce resolutions barring contributions without shareholder consent, and they should seek more timely and complete disclosure of political expenditures.

Nearly 100 years ago, Supreme Court Justice Brandeis famously observed that "sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants." Today, shareholders must force open the window.

(Jay Eisenhofer is an attorney and managing director of shareholder and corporate governance law firm Grant & Eisenhofer. He can be reached at jeisenhofer@gelaw.com <mailto:jeisenhofer@gelaw.com>)