U.S. to complete key step for regulating aircraft emissions -sources

| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 The Environmental Protection
Agency will as soon as Monday finalize a scientific finding that
greenhouse gases from aviation endanger human health, obligating
the United States to regulate emissions from commercial
aircraft, sources told Reuters.
The EPA's "endangerment finding" requires the agency to
implement greenhouse gas emission standards for U.S. aircraft,
which accounts for 11 percent of U.S. transportation greenhouse
gas emissions and is one of the largest sources of emissions not
yet regulated.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy is expected to sign the
endangerment finding as soon as Monday, two sources familiar
with the process told Reuters.
The EPA did not immediately respond on Friday to confirm the
timing.
The United States has said it wants to align its aircraft
standard with one being developed by the United Nations'
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
McCarthy told Reuters on Tuesday that the agency would
finalize the finding "shortly" and that it would "send a signal
that the U.S. can integrate (the ICAO standard) in our
regulatory structure."
In February, after six years of talks, the ICAO agreed on a
global standard aimed at makers of small and large planes,
including Boeing Co, Airbus Group SE and Embraer
SA that will apply to all new aircraft models
launched after 2020.
The standard must still be approved by ICAO's governing
council in Montreal in September-October.
The EPA and the Federal Aviation Administration represented
the United States in the negotiations, where they pushed for
more stringent targets than the European Union.
Estimates for carbon emission reductions from applying the
new standards vary widely. The White House said in a fact sheet
in February that it would reduce carbon emissions by 650 million
tonnes between 2020 and 2040.
Green group Transport and Environment, however, estimated
reductions closer to 300 million tonnes over the same period,
while the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)
projected the standard would only require carbon-dioxide
reductions from new aircraft of 4 percent over 12 years.
"The ICAO standard would not reduce that harm identified by
the endangerment finding," said Dan Rutherford, ICCT aviation
program director. "It's contradictory that EPA would adopt a
rule that doesn't do that."
Vera Pardee, senior attorney with the Center for Biological
Diversity, which sued the EPA to force it to develop a stringent
standard, said the agency has a legal obligation under the
federal Clean Air Act to devise a more "meaningful" requirement
than ICAO's.
"ICAO standards are not worth talking about because they
won't do anything," Pardee said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)