Column: What bargain did Romney and Ryan strike?

What bargain has Paul Ryan struck with Mitt Romney to agree to become the GOP's vice-presidential candidate? After all, conservatives and libertarians don't believe Romney is on their team, with good reason - he isn't. So Ryan's presence on the ticket is an enormous help in shoring up the wobbling conservative-libertarian base and getting those voters to hold their noses when they turn out for Romney in November. For the Ayn Rand-loving, Friedrich Hayek-reading, Ludwig von Mises-hugging Ryan to offer his imprimatur is a coup for Romney, suggesting to the Tea Party rank and file that the moderate Northeastern patrician who gave the good people of Massachusetts universal healthcare has changed his spots.

But you have to wonder what the quid pro quo was. The vice-presidency has no clear job description. Woodrow Wilson's veep, Thomas R. Marshall, got so bored he used to leave his door ajar so he could offer passers-by a tour of the Senate building. Will Rogers used to say a vice-president's only task is to ask: "How's the president?" A running gag in the HBO series Veep has the vice-president asking her secretary "Did the president call?" with the answer inevitably being "no."

So what guarantee was offered to Ryan that he wouldn't become a traditional veep, twiddling his thumbs in the Naval Observatory while waiting for the president to drop dead? Biding his time surely won't be enough for Ryan, who has an aggressive conservative-libertarian agenda he wants to advance. What's the deal?

Ryan may have agreed to head up the effort to pass his radical budget plan, which takes a chainsaw to federal government spending. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, to accommodate opponents he trimmed and refined his ambitious plan until he had a bill that would win a majority. Perhaps Ryan imagines that from his new perch presiding over the Senate he will be in a plum position to push his fiscal reforms through the Senate. But that would be altering the vice-president's traditional role, which is to keep out of the way of senators and only intervene in the event of a dead heat, when he can cast a tie-breaking vote. Senators, jealous of their minimal powers, won't take kindly to Ryan trespassing on their territory. If passing his budget reforms is Ryan's first priority, he might have been more powerful in his old job in the House, acting as Romney's prime minister, as it were, with Romney as the sovereign, dutifully signing Ryan's bills into law.

Ryan may have done a deal similar to the one George W. Bush and Dick Cheney tacitly agreed on, with the president the notional "decider" and the vice-president running the administration. Would Romney accede to such a demotion? As he appears not to have any passionate beliefs or discernible ideology, and as we saw from his Olympic-quality backward somersaults in the primaries, he is prepared to do or say anything to get elected, however extreme or absurd. So perhaps being a front for Ryan is enough for him. Certainly that is the role envisaged for Romney by the arch-tax-cutter Grover Norquist, whose sole requirement of a president is "a Republican with enough working digits to handle a pen." "We don't need a president to tell us in what direction to go," Norquist told the Conservative Political Action Committee in February. "We know what direction to go. We want the Ryan budget …We just need a president to sign this stuff." If living in the White House and listening to Hail to the Chief whenever he enters a room is the sum of Romney's ambitions, perhaps acting as Ryan's rubber stamp will be enough.

It seems unlikely. For someone who sells himself as a top-flight executive who thinks out every eventuality way ahead of time, Romney sure likes short-term fixes. If he had been thinking ahead, he wouldn't have a problem today with his tax returns. The moment he decided to run for president he would have closed his foreign bank accounts and stopped using accounting maneuvers that honest American taxpayers find fishy. So making Ryan his running mate may be little more than a short-term ruse to overcome his unpopularity with the Tea Party and appease Rupert Murdoch. After all, he only needs to keep them at bay for another few weeks. Once in the White House, perhaps Romney will make Ryan his impotent ideologue-in-chief with a roving brief to keep the grass roots sweet and suggest ways of slimming the federal government. That doesn't sound much like a job the vaulting Ryan would agree to. But it at least puts him in pole position to lead the Republicans next time round, whether Romney wins or loses in November. And maybe that's enough for Ryan.

