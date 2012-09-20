Computer Sciences CDS show new market confidence

Sept 20 (IFR) - Credit default swaps in Computer Sciences Corp have contracted to some of their best levels in the past twelve months, with five-year spreads now quoted at 185 basis points thanks to renewed optimism about the IT services company.

Five-year protection on CSC has compressed 68% since January, and even though the Fortune 500 company remains the target of an SEC investigation, the market appears confident it is turning things around.

CSC's fortunes reversed sharply last December, when it announced it would take a $1.5bn writedown on its contract with the UK's National Health Service as well as a $2.7bn goodwill impairment.

At the same time, CSC withdrew its full year 2012 guidance, and the combined moves - coming amid an SEC probe for accounting irregularities as well as a search for a new CEO - roiled investors.

During the traditionally low-liquidity week between Christmas and New Year, the cost of protection on the company soared.

The turmoil continued into January, when ratings agencies jumped into the fray. Downgrades pushed the company's CDS spreads to 569bp. The following month, it announced a third-quarter net loss.

CHANGE OF HEART

Things began to improve in March when CSC announced its new CEO, Mike Lawrie, a turnaround expert who had won praise for his tenure at banking software group Misys.

Lawrie quickly readjusted revenue forecasts and new business awards, which fell below street consensus and resulted in additional rating agency downgrades due to increases in leverage and shortfalls in cash.

But Lawrie kept to his path, and by May he posted fourth-quarter results in line with the pre-announcement and unveiled tough new measures for the company's turnaround.

Among them: $1bln in cost-cutting, a portfolio review of troubled contracts, and plans to shed non-core assets.

At the same time, CSC was close to signing a letter of intent with the NHS to extend their stalled discussions.

It worked. Despite a second round of downgrades from all three agencies, the company now saw its CDS spreads in to 286 - and its short-term synthetic curves all responded with a steepening trajectory to the progress.

In late summer, CSC reported solid Q1 FY13 earnings, and posted FY13 guidance that was strong enough to assuage the market.

By this month, CSC had resolved the NHS deal, removing a major hurdle and helping pull spreads in from 255.

And an investor day last week, the company laid out a new six-step plan to consolidate its turnaround.

CSC said it would shore up its foundation via cost cuts of up to $2bn over the next three to five years, expand its global presence, lead in next-generation cloud, cyber and big data offerings, reduce procurement costs up to 10%, tidy up the balance sheet, and improve its cash flow with a full year 2013 target of $300mln to $350mln. CSC said it had $1bn in cash as of the first quarter of fiscal 2013.

"We believe that this long-term CSC strategy is constructive, as it addresses many moving parts that are necessary to achieve significant improvements in the company's profitability," Barclays said abut the presentation.

"Over the next several quarters, we look forward to learning specifics of the $1-1.2 billion cost takeout, as well as getting more color around remediation of around 40 contracts."

COMING TO MARKET

CSC also came to market this month with a $700mn (upsized from $500mn) two-part bond. The fixed-income community was anticipating a tap to refinance about half of its maturing debt, since the company has $1bn in maturities due in 2013.

While investors approached with caution, in the end the bond was met with solid investor demand; CSC said it had also received commitments for a new four-year term loan of $250mln.

Proceeds of the bond and term loan will redeem $1bln in debt due in 2013 - and the refinancing eliminates another event risk, which is a positive for its CDS spreads.

While overhang still lingers in the form of the SEC investigation, an audit committee has found no additional accounting errors. And ratings agencies say the investigation is unlikely to have a material effect on CSC's financial profile.

