Bond issues, orders show high-grade market sizzling hot

NEW YORK, June 21 (IFR) - The investment-grade bond market on Thursday proved it was sizzling hot for new issuance, as a rush of new deals attracted strong interest from investors.

On a day that saw the US stock market awash in a sea of red, Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M Co was on the verge of raising US$1.25bn in funds and, in the process, establish a new record for the lowest-ever coupons for five-year and 10-year bonds.

Coming on one of the busiest days of issuance in the high-grade market this year, the coupon record underlines the strength of investor appetite for high-grade paper at the moment.

Around 10 deals from top rated A-rated names like Caterpillar, Total Capital and Target are currently in the market and most, if not all, are expected to benefit from tight coupons and hugely oversubscribed books, bankers said.

The bullishness in market sentiment was spurred on by the Federal Reserve's decision to extend Operation Twist for another six months.

This extension of a program of selling bonds with maturities of three years or less, and reinvesting the proceeds in bonds with maturities of six years and longer, is expected to prompt more corporates to look at issuing longer-dated bonds, 30-years in particular.

The Fed's move is expected to flatten the Treasury curve and push long-term rates down, making it cheaper for corporates to issue long-dated bonds.

"Post the Fed's decision yesterday, the market presented a good window of opportunity," said Andrew Karp, head of Americas investment grade syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"And a number of issuers decided to jump in and take advantage of the positive environment."

Though a real impact on yields has not been felt as yet (10-year Treasury yields were only about 4bp lower today), issuer and investment sentiment has improved dramatically.

The rush is also being prompted by companies preferring to take any open issuance windows rather than wait for the effect of Operation Twist on yields to materialize, given continued global uncertainty.

"Our advice to issuers is to not wait, but to go out with their transactions if they see a good window," said Vincent P Murray, head of fixed income syndicate at Mizuho Securities.

"There seems no real reason for issuers to wait given the macro economic uncertainty. Issuers going out now are also benefiting from low absolute coupons which will bring down their overall funding costs."

3M (rated Aa2/AA-), for example, is expected to set a five-year coupon which would be lower than previous record-holder Walt Disney Co, which sold about $1 billion of five year bonds on Feb 9 at a coupon of 1.125%.

The company is also likely to sell 10 year bonds with a coupon that would beat the 2.3% coupon garnered by Procter & Gamble in a deal carried out on February 1.