Secondary tightening spurs primary bond issues

Sept 18 (IFR) - The issuance rush in the US investment-grade primary market intensified on Tuesday, spurred by a tightening on the secondary market of several new issues that priced with large negative new-issue concessions.

While issuance has been solid throughout this year, the market on Tuesday saw significant tightening of bonds that were issued only last week.

"It is a completely unhindered risk-on environment, with the sun, moon and the stars all well aligned to ensure investors keep buying high-grade bonds," said Greg Hall, managing director in debt capital markets at Barclays in New York.

"There is nothing immediate on the horizon to stop this sentiment. And to top it all off, the secondary levels of bonds issued last week have tightened significantly from pricing," Hall said.

Computer Sciences Corp (Baa2/BBB/BBB) priced its USD700m (upped from USD500m) two-part issue on September 11 at levels that were tighter than expected.

Official guidance on the three-year and 10-year tranches came much tighter than initial price talk, with the deal finally pricing with a spread of T+220bp and T+280bp, respectively.

Some bankers argued that at those levels, the new issue concession could be up to a negative 50bp on each tranche. Despite that, the 4.45% 2022s were quoting at 260bp-257bp, or about 20bp tighter than its priced level, according to TradeWeb.

On September 10, Walgreen (Baa1/BBB) priced a US$4bn five-parter - and all the tranches are trading much tighter today.

The 3.1% 2022s priced at T+145bp and now were at 121-115bp; the 4.4% 2042s priced at T+165bp (now at 134-132bp); the 1.8% 2017s priced at T+120bp (95-91bp); and the 1% 2015s priced at 80bp (62-56bp).

Merck (rated A1/AA/A+) raised US$2.5bn via a three-parter on September 11, and its tranches are also trading about 15bp tighter since pricing.

"There continues to be tremendous appetite for high-grade credit, which is pushing oversubscription levels to new highs," said Andrew Karp, head of US investment grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"One element driving interest in primary is that many deals done last week are trading much tighter than the levels they priced at. Bonds which priced last week with large negative new-issue concessions are also tightening, which is significant."

Karp said that deals performing well in the secondary market were "an indicator that investors have enough cash to absorb the supply, as they don't necessarily have to sell last week's deals to buy this week's deals".

While Monday was relatively quiet on the primary high-grade market, with only US$1.9bn in new supply, Tuesday saw 13 deals raising US$13.3bn - making it the fifth largest day in terms of volumes.