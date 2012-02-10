Strong IG week just shy of $27 billion in volume

Feb 10 (IFR) - The investment-grade primary market saw an active week ending Friday, with 24 issues priced for a total of USD26.975bn. This is the second straight week volume has come in over USD25bn (last week was USD27.975bn), and already the fourth week (out of six) of 2012 to come in at USD20bn+.

Issuance from the domestic corporate sector was brisk this week as 9 issues hit the market for USD13.825bn, accounting for 51% of the weekly total.

Leading the way were three jumbo trades: AT&T's USD3bn 3-part, Freeport-McMoRan's USD3bn 3-part, and Aristotle Holding's (Express Scripts) USD3.5bn 3-part. Also boosting volume was the long awaited Ruby Pipeline deal, which surprised us today with its USD1.075bn 5s/10s 2-part. Ruby initially announced a possible trade in Oct 2011.

Yankee issuers also made their presence felt in the U.S. market. The week saw 7 Yankee corporates and 4 Yankee FIGs in the market, although they were smaller deals and totaled only USD8.30bn, or 31% of the total. Yankee issuers so far in 2012 have issued USD61.95bn in the IG primary market, accounting for 48% of total YTD volume.

Monthly volume now sits at USD48.425bn and could challenge for the largest February ever (Feb 2009, USD72.024bn). Through only a week and a half in, February 2012 has already surpassed the 10yr average for the month (USD41.72bn) and is close to zooming past the 5yr average for the month (USD52.709bn).

Year-to-date 2012 investment grade volume continues at a healthy clip and is now at USD127.965bn (117 issues). Volume is still lagging the 2011 pace but continues to draw closer. USD135.07bn (97 issues) was priced in 2011 during the same period.

JPM, Citi, and BofA are currently the top 3 underwriters on the 2012 investment grade league table.