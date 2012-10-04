New York police probe jewelry theft from actress Julianne Moore's home

Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for ''Game Change'' at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK New York City police said they are investigating the theft of 10 pieces of jewelry worth $127,000 that were taken from actress Julianne Moore's Manhattan apartment several months ago.

The jewelry went missing between June 6 and August 28, while 15-25 workers were doing renovations on the actress's home in the West Village, police said on Thursday.

The stolen jewelry was comprised of 10 pieces -- seven of which were made by Cartier, according to The New York Post. The most expensive item was a $33,000 Cartier platinum diamond tennis bracelet. Four Cartier watches, worth a combined $77,800, were also taken, said the newspaper reported.

Moore, 51, had left New York to film a remake of the movie version of "Carrie" in Toronto over the North American summer.

A representative for the Oscar-nominated actress did not return a request seeking comment.

The theft was not reported to police until earlier this week.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)