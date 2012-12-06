Factbox: Facts about jazz pianist Dave Brubeck

Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Following are some facts about jazz Pianist Dave Brubeck, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91.
* Brubeck grew up in California wanting to be a rancher like his father and planned to be a veterinarian when he entered the College of the Pacific in Stockton. After a year, however, he switched his field of study to music.
* Brubeck was shipped to France during World War Two as an Army rifleman but, after a colonel heard him play piano, ended up in a band that performed for troops. He told Time magazine the band once unknowingly drove behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge.
* "Take Five," the Dave Brubeck Quartet's signature song from the landmark album "Time Out," was written by saxophonist Paul Desmond. It became one of the top-selling jazz songs of all time, and was also a hit on the pop music charts.
* Many of Brubeck's compositions had religious themes. He was born into a Presbyterian family but converted to Catholicism later in life.
* Brubeck studied under noted French composer Darius Milhaud at Mills College in Oakland, California. Burt Bacharach and Philip Glass also were Milhaud students.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.