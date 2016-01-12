Japanese fans get emotional about Bowie's death at Tokyo store

Staff at a music store in downtown Tokyo paid tribute to David Bowie on Tuesday, setting up stands dedicated to the veteran singer, who died on Sunday.

Japanese fans bought copies of Bowie's last album "Blackstar", which was released on Friday, also his 69th birthday. His death, following an 18-month battle with cancer, was announced on Monday

Staff at the Tower Records Shibuya store put out handwritten messages such as "David Bowie R.I.P." alongside pictures of the singer, magazines and albums.

"I can't help but cry since yesterday when I listen to his music or watch his videos I always stop in the middle because I can't handle it," fan Akio Sato said. "I finally got the courage to go out today".