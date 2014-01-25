版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2014年 1月 25日 星期六 20:06 BJT

Eurogroup chair hopes bad news will give bank tests credibility

DAVOS, Switzerland The chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said he hopes this year's asset quality review and stress tests of European banks will reveal some bad news to give the process credibility.

"Actually I rather hope it's going to unveil some unpleasantness because that will give us confidence that things are being done properly," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Saturday.

(Reporting by Paul Taylor and Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐