India's Ahluwalia sees growth of up to 8 percent over 2-3 years

Deputy Chairman of India's Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over a two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday.

"Personally, I think india can get back to 7.5 to 8 percent growth," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Writing by Paul Carrel)