版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2014年 1月 25日 星期六 22:18 BJT

India's Ahluwalia sees growth of up to 8 percent over 2-3 years

DAVOS, Switzerland India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over a two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday.

"Personally, I think india can get back to 7.5 to 8 percent growth," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Writing by Paul Carrel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐