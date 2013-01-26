版本:
IMF urges mid-term plan for Japan debt reduction

DAVOS, Switzerland The head of the International Monetary Fund called on Saturday for Japan to put forward a medium-term plan to reduce its public debt after this week's bold monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Japan has made very important decisions. We are very interested in these policies. We would like them to complement it with a mid-term plan on how the debt would be reduced."

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Writing by Paul Taylor)
