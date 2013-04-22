British comedian Dawn French marries for a second time

Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
LONDON British comedian Dawn French, who plays "The Vicar of Dibley" in the award-winning television comedy, has married for the second time, her publicist said on Monday.
French, 55, married charity worker Mark Bignell at the Scarlett Hotel near Newquay in Cornwall, south west England, on Saturday. The hotel describes itself as a luxury, eco venue overlooking the ocean.
Her first marriage, to comedian Lenny Henry, ended in 2010 after 25 years. The pair have an adopted daughter, Billie.
Besides the Emmy-winning "Vicar of Dibley", French is best known for her comedy collaboration with Jennifer Saunders in the popular long-running BBC comedy "French & Saunders".
Bignell is the chief executive of Hamoaze House which helps recovering drug and alcohol abusers reintegrate into society.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)
MOSCOW Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko, a leading force in the brief post-Stalinist Soviet literary "thaw" of the 1960s, has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his longtime friend announced on social media on Friday.