Factbox: Facts about advice columnist "Dear Abby"

Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
Facts about Pauline Phillips, better known as Abigail Van Buren, the Dear Abby advice columnist:
* Phillips and her identical twin, Esther, who wrote the rival Ann Landers advice column, married their husbands in a joint ceremony in 1939 at the age of 21.
* Phillips' Dear Abby column made its debut in the San Francisco Chronicle. She created her pen name by combining the names of the biblical character Abigail and Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States. She thought the name had an aristocratic air.
* Pauline started the Dear Abby column the year after Esther had taken over as Ann Landers in 1955. The rivalry between the two syndicated sisters grew bitter but Phillips' family said they had reconciled before Esther's death in 2002.
* Phillips' daughter, Jeanne, began writing the Dear Abby column with her in 1987 and took it over full time in 2002.
* The Abigail Van Buren Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the Mayo Clinic was started with a $10 million grant from Phillips' son, Eddie, and an anonymous donor.
(Writing by Bill Trott)
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
MOSCOW Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko, a leading force in the brief post-Stalinist Soviet literary "thaw" of the 1960s, has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his longtime friend announced on social media on Friday.