Holders of US government debt draw up contingency plans for default

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 8 No one expects it to happen, but
everyone's making sure they're prepared for it.
Banks, funds and asset management firms holding U.S.
government bonds are drawing up contingency plans on how to deal
with potentially the most cataclysmic financial and economic
event of all - a default by the United States.
The overwhelming consensus among all the firms contacted by
Reuters is that Republicans and Democrats will come together at
the 11th hour and avert disaster.
But the closer Washington's budget funding impasse gets to
preventing the country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling from being
raised later this month, the more worried they are becoming.
A default by what has long been viewed as the world's safest
credit would be such a seismic event that there appears to be no
accepted play-book for its eventuality, despite the trillions of
dollars of investments that would be affected.
"You can literally tear up every textbook you've ever read
on finance. You could quite literally reverse that entire world
view in the space of a day," said Ramin Nakisa, global asset
allocation strategist at UBS.
"We are going to have to completely rethink the way we
assess risk if U.S. Treasuries suddenly become a risky asset."
Fund managers will first have to communicate a strategy or
contingency plan to their clients.
Since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, senior asset
management officials are known to meet regularly and consult
closely with institutional clients such as pension funds over
how to protect their portfolios in times of market stress.
The U.S. credit rating downgrade in August 2011, for
example, forced many portfolios to redraw guidelines on how to
manage non-triple-A-rated securities.
"In speaking with advisers, we advocate investors should
stay the course. Trying to time markets is not something we
advise," said Andrew Goldberg, global market strategist at JP
Morgan Asset Management, which has $1.5 trillion of assets under
management and operates in over 40 countries around the world.
Very few of around 15 banks and funds contacted by Reuters
were willing to speak on or even off the record about their
plans, citing the sensitive nature of the issues.
Standard Life Investments, one of Britain's biggest
insurance funds with 179 billion pounds ($287 billion) of assets
under management, is taking no chances even though it believes a
U.S. default is "very unlikely".
"The Global Investment Group of senior managers has
discussed the potential outcomes in detail," said Andrew
Milligan, Standard Life's head of global strategy, declining to
give specific information on the plans being drawn up.
"IT'S A TOTALLY DIFFERENT GAME"
Because the dollar is the world's reserve currency, and U.S.
sovereign debt is the benchmark against which borrowing costs
across the globe are measured, any failure by the United States
to pay its debts would be unprecedented in its potential impact.
The U.S. Treasury itself warned last week that a default
would be potentially "catastrophic" and would "reverberate
around the world".
A previous political standoff over raising the debt ceiling
which took the country to the brink of default in August 2011
prompted credit rating agency Standard & Poor's to strip the
United States of the AAA grade it had assigned since 1941.
Treasury bonds and bills remain the most liquid government
securities in the world, however, and form the lion's share of
the $11 trillion of central banks' foreign exchange reserves.
No country rated triple-A or double-A, the highest
investment-grade categories, has ever defaulted.
But the collapse five years ago of Wall Street giant Lehman
Brothers, which triggered the global financial crisis and the
worldwide "Great Recession", was also something most observers
said would never happen.
And just two years ago, a break-up of the euro zone seemed
possible, with many predicting Greece's mountainous debt burden
would force it out of the 17-nation club. Citigroup's chief
economist Willem Buiter last year famously attached a 90 percent
probability to "Grexit" coming to pass within 18 months.
The likelihood of a U.S. default is far lower - a September
30 poll of economists by Reuters put it at less than 10 percent.
But even that is not an insignificant risk.
"We have started to look at collateral in the past few days
- client collateral posted to us, and also at collateral we post
out," said a risk officer at one of Wall Street's biggest banks.
"No senior executive has sent out a memo asking for X, Y or
Z and a report on their desk the next morning, although that
might happen this Friday if there's still no resolution."
The United States will have until the end of the month to
pay its bills, but beyond that default looms.
S&P has said the country will be downgraded to "selective
default" if it fails to service a debt obligation, which could
trigger widespread selling of U.S. bonds by funds whose rules
only allow them to hold investment-grade debt. Fitch Ratings has
meanwhile warned that failing to raise the debt limit would put
the full faith and credit of the United States into question.
The United States' biggest creditors are getting twitchy.
China said on Monday it is "naturally concerned" and that
Beijing and Washington have been in touch over the issue.
Japan's finance minister also pressed the United States on
Tuesday to quickly resolve the deadlock while the International
Monetary Fund's chief economist said a U.S. default could lead
to a recession "or even worse".
Money market funds are among the largest holders of Treasury
notes and bills, with around $2.5 trillion of assets under
management. They can hedge against risk, like other market
participants. But dumping these assets all at once isn't an
option because trading in them is their raison d'etre.
"They're definitely talking to their risk people. But
strategy? It's impossible to say - they will be playing their
cards very close to their vest," said Larry McDonald, head of
global strategy at futures brokerage Newedge in New York.
"99.99 percent of the time these guys are dealing with
interest rate risk, not credit risk. It's like taking a guy from
the NBA and putting him on the ice at Madison Square Garden -
it's a totally different game," he said.