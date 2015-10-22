版本:
Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar

WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co, maker of the Patriot missile system, said it expects to finalize a contract for an early warning radar system with Qatar in 2016, valued at approximately $1 billion.

The deal had been approved by Congress and the U.S. government, but because of a change in the contract, Raytheon will again require congressional approval, Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy told analysts after reporting third-quarter earnings.

In 2013 the U.S. government notified Congress that Qatar was interested in purchasing one early warning radar system for $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

