U.S. lifts 26-yr old ban on NZ warship visits to US bases

AUCKLAND, Sept 21 The United States has lifted a 26-year old ban on visits by New Zealand warships to U.S. defense and coast guard bases around the world, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Friday.

During a visit to New Zealand, he added that Washington would lift restrictions on U.S.-New Zealand exercises and bureaucratic obstacles to talks between defense officials of both countries.

For the first time since the suspension of the ANZUS Treaty in 1986, Washington will allow individual visits by Royal New Zealand Navy ships to Department of Defense or Coast Guard facilities in the United States and around the world, Panetta said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Auckland.

"These changes make it easier for our militaries to engage in discussions on security issues and to hold cooperative engagements that increase our capacity to tackle common challenges," he said.

Panetta is the first Pentagon chief to visit in 30 years since Wellington barred its ports to nuclear warships.