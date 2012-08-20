Factbox: Reaction to death of comedian Phyllis Diller

LOS ANGELES Phyllis Diller, who died on Monday at age 95, went from housewife to comedian in the 1950s, eventually becoming a star and trailblazer for other female comics.

Following are some reactions to her death.

DON RICKLES, in a statement - "Phyllis Diller was not only a great comedienne but her memorable teaming with Bob Hope brought female comics to the forefront. Her life was filled with goodness and she deserved the respect she received. She will be missed."

BARBRA STREISAND, in a statement - "I adored her. She was a wondrous spirit who was great to me."

JOAN RIVERS, on Twitter - "I'm beyond saddened by the death of Phyllis Diller. We were friends - Melissa and I had a wonderful time with her at lunch just a month ago. The only tragedy is that Phyllis Diller was the last from an era that insisted a woman had to look funny in order to be funny."

HENRY WINKLER, on Twitter - "PHYLLIS DILLER: a painter on canvas and in humor of the human condition MAY REST IN PEACE making GOD laugh."

ELLEN DEGENERES, on Twitter - "We lost a comedy legend today. Phyllis Diller was the queen of the one-liners. She was a pioneer."

LARRY KING, on Twitter - "I adored Phyllis Diller - she was a great guest, a terrific lady & certainly one of the funniest people ever."

CHER, on Twitter - "Oh!God that makes me sad! What a shame We loved her in this house! She was More amazing than i say."

MARIE OSMOND, on Twitter - "What a voice. What a presence. She was an all-out comedian. We will miss Phyllis Diller."

ANDY RICHTER, on Twitter - "Lucky enough to work with Phyllis Diller a few times. Loved her. Sad to hear she died. A hero of mine."

DANE COOK, on Twitter - "Phyllis Diller passed away - age 95. Legend. Inspiration. A funny human being that brought tons of laughs to this world."

