Energy drink makers face NY Attorney General probe - WSJ

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
Aug 28 New York's Attorney General issued subpoenas in July to three firms that make energy drinks, including PepsiCo Inc, seeking information on the companies' marketing and advertising practices, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Investigators are examining whether the companies overstated the benefits of ingredients in the drink while understating the role of caffeine, a common stimulant that industry critics believe to be the main active ingredient, the person told WSJ.
Besides Pepsi, maker of AMP, the Attorney General also sent subpoenas to Monster Beverage Corp and Living Essentials LLC, maker of 5-hour Energy drink.
The latest move on the energy drink industry follows New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to propose a far-reaching municipal ban on sales of large-size sugary beverages by restaurants, mobile food carts, movie theaters and delis.
U.S. retail sales of the energy drinks rose 16 percent last year to $8.9 billion, accounting for 12 percent of the carbonated soft drink category, the Journal said, citing a report from Beverage Digest.
Monster leads in the United States by volume, ahead of Austria's Red Bull GmbH and Rockstar Inc.
Spokespeople for PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Living Essentials declined to comment to the Journal. None of the companies could immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)