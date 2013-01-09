'Fiscal Cliff' worries depressed small-biz hiring - survey

* CEO confidence index down for 3rd straight quarter
* Worries about economic, political uncertainty remains
* Executives mixed on U.S. economic outlook
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NEW YORK, Jan 9 At least one in four small- and
medium-sized U.S. businesses said they scaled back on investment
and hiring in late 2012 due to worries about the "fiscal cliff,"
according to a survey released Wednesday.
Nearly one-third of chief executives polled said they had
invested less because of concerns about automatic spending cuts
and tax hikes that would have gone into effect from January
without the last-minute deal that was struck in Washington.
Nearly 30 percent said they had hired fewer people for the
same reason, according to the Vistage International quarterly
survey of small business executives.
Lawmakers in Washington narrowly avoided the full impact of
the cliff, with President Barack Obama signing a deal on Jan. 2
after months of wrangling. But tough decisions about spending
cuts still need to be thrashed out.
A fifth of executives in the Vistage survey said they were
likely to reduce spending over the next year, the highest level
since mid-2009 and up from 15 percent in the previous survey at
end of the third quarter.
Slightly more than one-third of respondents said economic
uncertainty was the most significant business issue they face,
and 11 percent identified political uncertainty.
More than one-third said overall economic conditions in the
United States had improved over the last year, compared with 47
percent who said they were "about the same." More than 40
percent expected the next 12 months to remain about the same, 26
percent foresaw better conditions and 30 percent feared they
would be worse.
Vistage's overall CEO Confidence Index fell for the third
straight quarter to 87.0 in the fourth quarter of 2012, down
from 89.0 in the previous three months and 98.8 a year ago.
As the U.S. economy gradually recovers, the fiscal fight in
Washington remains unfinished. Businesses will be watching
negotiations over raising the federal government debt ceiling in
the coming weeks, which will revisit spending and taxes.
Nearly two-thirds of executives in the Vistage survey
expected sales revenue to increase over the next year, down 10
percentage points from a year ago. Slightly more than one in 10
ex p ected to shed employees. The rest were roughly split between
those increasing or maintaining their staff levels.
The survey polled chief executives from 1,601 small and
medium-sized U.S. businesses between Dec. 10 and 19. I t has a
margin of error of 1.6 percentage points.