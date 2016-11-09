GE supports Trump, Congress but values diversity, globalization-ceo

SEATTLE Nov 9 General Electric Co's chief executive said on Wednesday the company will work with president-elect Donald Trump and the new Congress, but drew distinctions between the company's values and some of Trump's divisive campaign rhetoric.

In a message to employees seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said the maker of power plants, aircraft engines and other large equipment remains committed to diversity and a global trading system. "We support people of all races, genders and sexual orientations," he said. "We believe in the importance of globalization and investment." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)