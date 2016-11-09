GE supports Trump, Congress but values diversity, globalization-ceo

SEATTLE Nov 9 General Electric Co's
chief executive said on Wednesday the company will work with
president-elect Donald Trump and the new Congress, but drew
distinctions between the company's values and some of Trump's
divisive campaign rhetoric.
In a message to employees seen by Reuters, Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Immelt said the maker of power plants, aircraft
engines and other large equipment remains committed to diversity
and a global trading system. "We support people of all races,
genders and sexual orientations," he said. "We believe in the
importance of globalization and investment."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)