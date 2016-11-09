版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 05:29 BJT

GE supports Trump, Congress but values diversity, globalization-ceo

SEATTLE Nov 9 General Electric Co's chief executive said on Wednesday the company will work with president-elect Donald Trump and the new Congress, but drew distinctions between the company's values and some of Trump's divisive campaign rhetoric.

In a message to employees seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said the maker of power plants, aircraft engines and other large equipment remains committed to diversity and a global trading system. "We support people of all races, genders and sexual orientations," he said. "We believe in the importance of globalization and investment." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐