US election drives equity, rate volatility

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - A Republican win in the US
presidential election on November 6 may not be as bullish for
financial markets as many believe if the latest equity and rates
moves are anything to go by.
Mitt Romney's surge in the polls since the first
presidential debate on October 3 has market participants
analyzing the likely market effects of a Republican
administration.
Romney had consistently trailed about seven percentage
points in the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll of the popular
vote but now leads Barack Obama by one point.
The prevailing belief is that the Massachusetts governor's
intention to roll back banking regulations, scrap ObamaCare, and
institute more business-friendly policies will inject confidence
that could lead to spikes in the fixed-income, rates, and
subsequently, equity markets.
Some believe a Romney win would lead to a sharp rally in the
days following the election. But any knee-jerk reaction is
expected to fade until the market receives clarity on the
impending fiscal cliff.
"In terms of yield curve movement lately, the perception
across the market is that Romney will be more pro-growth, so we
have been steepening when the momentum has shifted his way,"
said Greg Faranello, senior rates trader at Societe Generale.
"But in reality the market really doesn't know how fiscal
cliff discussions will evolve through the end of the year either
way, so any immediate steepening will likely fade until we have
more clarity, which could take some time."
But likely changes to Federal Reserve policy under Romney,
as well as ambiguity around fiscal consolidation and the
handling of the fiscal cliff, are increasing volatility and
uncertainty - the effects of which, some believe, are being
underestimated.
UPSET
Romney's intention not to re-appoint Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke when his term runs out in 2014 could upset the
supportive backdrop for risk assets that has resulted from
ongoing quantitative easing, according to Barclays strategists
Maneesh Deshpande and Rajiv Setia.
The assumption that a new Fed chairman under Romney would be
more hawkish and less accommodating to markets would provide
additional headwinds against economic growth. The market has
already started pricing in an expected change to Fed policy at
the end of 2014, with the expected Fed funds rate for December
2015 rising roughly 20bp since Romney's performance in the first
debate on October 3.
"Given how deeply the 'Fed on hold till 2014' view is
entrenched into the market, any repricing of this probability
could have significant repercussions," wrote Deshpande in a
recent note.
The interest rate swaps market has started to reprice, too,
with five-year tenors becoming more volatile than the back-end
over the past few weeks. Additionally, implied volatilities for
short-dated options on five-year rates have also started to tick
up, after having been on a gradual dip since August 2011.
While short-term equity volatility has increased out to
November 6, indicating an equity move of 1.4% on election day
itself, according to Barclays analysts, the S&P 500 has failed
to react to Obama's declining probability of victory.
The index has hovered between 1,428 and 1,461 since the
beginning of October, before falling down to 1,409 last week
because of poor corporate earnings.
Obama's likelihood of victory has dropped from just below
80% to about 60% in that time, according to political prediction
market InTrade.
Beyond the Fed policy issues lies the likelihood for fiscal
tightening over the near term. Both candidates have pledged to
cut the deficit, with Romney specifically citing cuts on
spending as a tool for rebalancing. But Setia from Barclays says
the candidates and market participants are underestimating the
difficulty of fiscal consolidation.
"There is this idea that growth comes in much stronger with
pro-business and lower regulation," Setia told IFR.
"While that may all be true, if Romney also follows through
with his campaign pledge to fix the deficit, that is going to
involve huge cuts in government spending, which have helped
support growth over the past four years as the household sector
was deleveraging. When you cut government spending, it creates
headwinds for growth, as the experience of the rest of the
developed world shows."
A report from the International Monetary Fund released this
month argued that policymakers in developed economies attempting
fiscal consolidation had underestimated the negative effects of
their policies, subsequently producing a drag on growth and
missing their targets.