Embraer starts construction on new Florida assembly plant

| MELBOURNE, Fla.
MELBOURNE, Fla. Oct 9 Brazilian aircraft
manufacturer Embraer broke ground on a new assembly plant in the
central Florida city of Melbourne on Thursday, more than
doubling its industrial footprint in an area hard-hit by the
retirement of NASA's space shuttles three years ago.
The 236,000-square-foot facility, located adjacent to
Melbourne International Airport, will include an assembly
hangar, paint facility, flight preparation staging area and
dedicated delivery center for Embraer business jets.
The company already has a 212,000 square-foot plant to
assemble its Phenom aircraft in Melbourne, located about 50
miles south of NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Embraer also plans
to assemble its new Legacy 500 and Legacy 450 aircraft in
Melbourne.
"It's an expansion of the industrial operation," Gary
Spulak, president of Embraer's U.S. subsidiary, Embraer Aircraft
Holding, told reporters at a press conference before the
groundbreaking ceremony. "It's about 2.5 times the size of the
existing facility that is there today to support Phenom 100 and
300."
Embraer intends to add another 600 employees to its
400-member Melbourne workforce beginning in 2016, when the new
facility is expected to open. Melbourne was among cities that
bore the brunt of layoffs when NASA retired the space shuttles
in 2011.
In addition to its production facilities and customer
service center, Embraer recently opened its first engineering
center outside of Brazil in Melbourne.
"It shows the strong level of commitment to our customers as
well as our faith in this remarkable community," Embraer's
president and chief executive, Frederico Fleury Curado, said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Leslie Adler)